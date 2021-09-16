Sun (New) (SUN) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $180.34 million and $20.63 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00122065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00177150 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

