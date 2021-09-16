Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 5,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 775,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

SUNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

