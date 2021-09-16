Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Shares Up 3.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 211,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 163,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Specifically, Director ZCR Corp. acquired 400,000 shares of Superior Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,455,321.28. Also, insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of Superior Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$3,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,046,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,589,144.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

