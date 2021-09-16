SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Hits $2.00 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.69 or 0.00032748 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $1.20 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00143882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00824740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047003 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,632,762 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

