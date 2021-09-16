Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 31,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 716,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

SUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Suzano in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Suzano alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Suzano by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Suzano by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Suzano by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Suzano by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Suzano by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.