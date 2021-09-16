Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 31,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 716,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
SUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Suzano in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.
About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.
