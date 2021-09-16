Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,600 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $803,925.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,792.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 341,079 shares of company stock worth $24,016,104 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

