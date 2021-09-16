Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PROG were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,152.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

