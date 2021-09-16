Swiss National Bank Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Tenable worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -182.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $100,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,792. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TENB. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

