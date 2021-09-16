Swiss National Bank Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of First Majestic Silver worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 81.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

AG stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.