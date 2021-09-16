Swiss National Bank Makes New $6.95 Million Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $11,316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $415,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 697.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86,831 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $858,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

SHLS opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

