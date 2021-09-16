Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives $6.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

SNCR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNCR stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

