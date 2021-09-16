Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $336.09 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.