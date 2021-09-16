Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $29,760,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $13,766,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $12,718,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,951,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,825,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWND opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Tailwind Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

