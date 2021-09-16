Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $216.00 to $198.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software traded as low as $150.91 and last traded at $151.32, with a volume of 1231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.15.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

