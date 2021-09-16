Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Trading 150% Higher

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN)’s stock price traded up 150% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.20. 1,939,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,502% from the average session volume of 74,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Talon International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

