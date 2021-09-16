Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.62.

TPR traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.71. 3,041,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

