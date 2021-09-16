Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 445.1% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TMKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.