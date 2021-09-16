TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 95,717 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCVA. III Capital Management acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

