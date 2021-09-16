TD Securities Begins Coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock.

TSE:FC opened at C$15.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.33. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$11.41 and a 52-week high of C$15.60. The firm has a market cap of C$471.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.70.

In other news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total transaction of C$152,714.00. Also, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$42,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,875. Insiders have sold a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $315,571 over the last 90 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

