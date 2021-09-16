TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, September 28th

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $118.37 on Thursday. TDK has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $175.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TDK will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

