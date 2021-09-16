TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, September 28th

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $118.37 on Thursday. TDK has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $175.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TDK will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About TDK
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
