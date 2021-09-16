Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,676 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MEDNAX were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of MD stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

