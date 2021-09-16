Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 306 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $93,522,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after buying an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 54.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 191,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 685.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 63,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock opened at $180.51 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

