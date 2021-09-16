Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 980 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 31,712 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,010,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of PBH opened at $53.78 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

