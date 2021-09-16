Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energizer were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Energizer by 59.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Energizer stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.