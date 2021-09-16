Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $325,000 Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inovalon were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of INOV opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

