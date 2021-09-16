Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $332,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 475,831 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

