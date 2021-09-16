Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$33.80 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.81 and a twelve month high of C$34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

