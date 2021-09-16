Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$33.80 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.81 and a twelve month high of C$34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

