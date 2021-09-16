TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $163,064.02 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429.45.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 130.59% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 20.7% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 36.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.