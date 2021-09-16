Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLTZY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

TLTZY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.50. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

