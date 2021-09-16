Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Telstra stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.8813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLSYY shares. New Street Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telstra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.41.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

