Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.40

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 14157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 107.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 208,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 108,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

