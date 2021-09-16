Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,562. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

