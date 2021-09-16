Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,414,669 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £3.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes 19 claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the KaaresselkÃ¤ and KiekerÃ¶maa gold projects located in Finland.

