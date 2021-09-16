Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TSCDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 101,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

