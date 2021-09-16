Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $750.63. The stock had a trading volume of 445,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.77. The firm has a market cap of $743.13 billion, a PE ratio of 391.93, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

