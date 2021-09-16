Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

TSLA opened at $755.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $697.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.77. The company has a market cap of $748.28 billion, a PE ratio of 393.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

