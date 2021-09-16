Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by 75.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average is $186.48. The stock has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

