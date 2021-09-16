The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.96. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $135.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.