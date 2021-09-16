The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 127,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 105.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 839,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,538,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

