The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.08.

NYSE:COO traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $442.75. 168,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,406. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.56.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

