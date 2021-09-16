The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $87.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.94.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.71. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,149. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 533,284 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,946,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,412,848,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

