The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.35.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.34. 13,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,475. The company has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

