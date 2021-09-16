The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,713. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $24.05.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.