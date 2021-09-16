The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.14.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $73.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,682.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chewy by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

