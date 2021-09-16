The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,226 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.4% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $193,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $398.14. 55,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

