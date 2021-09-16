The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $75.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,049 shares of company stock worth $8,502,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $26,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

