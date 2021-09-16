The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

