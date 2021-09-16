The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.70. 97,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

