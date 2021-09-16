The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.28.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $41.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,265. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 285,527 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Kroger by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

