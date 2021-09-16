The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.14.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get The Middleby alerts:

MIDD stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,753. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.01 and its 200-day moving average is $173.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4,943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,072,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 397,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.